Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.88% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,057,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc bought 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $67,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 33,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $152,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 305,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $5.20 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.