Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.