GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GWGH opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. GWG has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a current ratio of 35.86.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in GWG by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

