Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.81

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.81 ($11.40) and last traded at €9.80 ($11.39), with a volume of 1784 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.80 ($11.40).

HAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $781.23 million and a P/E ratio of 39.99.

About Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

