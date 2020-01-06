Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

