Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Hasbro’s score:

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at $105.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $78.09 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.