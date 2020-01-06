Haven Protocol Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002850 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $79,388.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,600.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01867792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.03130638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00590363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00729830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00424257 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,334,479 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

