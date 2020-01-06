HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.41

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane H. Lanier acquired 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $1,658,099.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,405.

About HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

