H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HEES. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of HEES opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 197,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

