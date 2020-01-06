Head to Head Analysis: Superior Energy Services (SPNVD) and The Competition

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SPNVD) is one of 37 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Superior Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion -$858.11 million -0.53 Superior Energy Services Competitors $3.75 billion $242.04 million 9.42

Superior Energy Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services’ peers have a beta of 1.94, indicating that their average stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Superior Energy Services Competitors -9.71% -79.99% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services Competitors 491 1850 2328 101 2.43

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Superior Energy Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Superior Energy Services peers beat Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

