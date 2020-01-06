Head to Head Contrast: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) versus ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

This table compares Marlin Business Services and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 1.91 $24.98 million $2.04 10.34 ACNB $80.44 million 3.21 $21.75 million N/A N/A

Marlin Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Volatility and Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.19% 12.32% 2.03% ACNB 27.62% 13.73% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marlin Business Services and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ACNB beats Marlin Business Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.