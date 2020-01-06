Head-To-Head Contrast: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Tiptree (OTCMKTS:TIPT)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38% Tiptree 2.01% 1.27% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.79 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.41 Tiptree $625.83 million 0.44 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Tiptree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

