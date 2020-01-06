Head to Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Erytech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 88.14 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -8.14 Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 2.99

Erytech Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,326.56% -42.29% -34.48% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for bluebird bio and Erytech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 6 12 0 2.67 Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $134.99, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Erytech Pharma has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.08%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

