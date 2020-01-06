Head to Head Review: freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) versus SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares freenet and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $3.42 billion 0.85 $263.53 million $2.06 11.04 SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR $20.89 billion 0.36 $1.06 billion $3.25 6.94

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

freenet has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for freenet and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 0 1 0 3.00 SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 7.71% 18.18% 4.89% SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

freenet beats SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands. It also supplies digital applications related to home automation and security, health, data security, and entertainment and infotainment, including smart phones, tablets, notebooks, and accessories. In addition, the company offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, as well as DVB-T2 services for end users; Freenet TV and waipu.tv in the field of digital motion picture entertainment; payment services for end customers; and digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices. Further, it distributes and sells mobile communications devices and additional services for mobile data communications; and offers e-commerce/advertising services, as well as develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services for corporate customers. It operates approximately 530 mobilcom-debitel shops and 43 stores under the GRAVIS brand. The company also sells its products through approximately 400 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and amplifiers of cell phones and smartphones; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor chips' wiring. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

