Head to Head Survey: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million 317.01 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.06 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.95 million ($0.70) -5.96

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -684.41% -210.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Translate Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.67%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Translate Bio beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

