Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $4,119,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $735,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

