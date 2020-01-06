Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Sells $5,717,400.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

