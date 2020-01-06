Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HDD has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €1.28 ($1.48).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

ETR HDD opened at €1.15 ($1.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of €2.13 ($2.48).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.