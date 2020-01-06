Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.54), 3,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 million and a PE ratio of 356.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 993.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.28.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.