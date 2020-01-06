HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to announce sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.24 million. HEXO reported sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $65.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $101.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.56 million, with estimates ranging from $79.47 million to $192.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Bank of America cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO opened at $1.57 on Monday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in HEXO by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

