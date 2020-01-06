Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.12, 52,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 865,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $526.78 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

