HOLD Market Cap Hits $470,459.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $470,459.00 and $2,166.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.01539114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

