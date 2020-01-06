Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HOLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

