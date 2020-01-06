Home Bancorp (HBCP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) recently:

1/1/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

12/31/2019 – Home Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

12/17/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

12/12/2019 – Home Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

11/26/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

11/20/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

11/9/2019 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Get Home Bancorp Inc alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.