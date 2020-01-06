Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.50. 2,599,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $169.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

