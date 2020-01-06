Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $169.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.34. The company has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

