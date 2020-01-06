HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $820.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

