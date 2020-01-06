Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

