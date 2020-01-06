Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $52.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

