Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

HUBG opened at $52.32 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

