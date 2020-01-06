Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

