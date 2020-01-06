Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Hudson Global stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.18. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

