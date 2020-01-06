Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Given News Impact Score of -4.53

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a media sentiment score of -4.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Hudson’s Bay’s score:

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HBC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

TSE:HBC opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.