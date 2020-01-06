Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.81, 728,866 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 331,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

Several research analysts have commented on HBC shares. National Bank Financial raised Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

