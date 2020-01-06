Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.97 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00039301 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Gate.io and Huobi. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $720.27 million and approximately $159.97 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.31 or 0.06086614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024185 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

