Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Cap of $29,235.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Hurify has a market cap of $29,235.00 and $3,750.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Hurify token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, Tidex, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.06007831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036668 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

