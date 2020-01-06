HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0005 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $48,213.00 and approximately $270,666.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01531349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00126798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

