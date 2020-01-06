Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.60 by Deutsche Bank

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.16) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

