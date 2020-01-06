IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after buying an additional 425,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

