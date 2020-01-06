IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $278.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IDEXX have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. IDEXX exited the third quarter on an impressive note with better-than-expected numbers. The company’s solid organic revenue growth is encouraging. The top line was driven by strong sales at the CAG and LPD businesses. Specifically, the company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also witnessed strong performances in IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting, and moderately robust growth in rapid assay products’ revenues globally. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, and increased utilization of the Fecal Dx Antigen Panel and IDEXX SDMA test, is another driving factor. However, a lowered EPS view for 2019 is a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.14.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $264.77 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $180.71 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after purchasing an additional 323,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

