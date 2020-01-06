II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells $17,500.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,880 shares in the company, valued at $555,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IIVI opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

