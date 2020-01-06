Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.34. Imax reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Imax by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 190.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,001. Imax has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

