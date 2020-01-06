Imdex (ASX:IMD) Shares Down 2%

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.44 ($1.02), 708,113 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 684,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.47 ($1.04).

The stock has a market cap of $545.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider Bernard Ridgeway sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total value of A$960,000.00 ($680,851.06).

About Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

