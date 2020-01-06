iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $3.76 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 89.16% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.16 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

