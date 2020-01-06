Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

