Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. Incent has a market cap of $4.98 million and $13,614.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01531349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00126798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

