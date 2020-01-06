Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.90 on Monday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

