Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total value of $497,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 420,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after acquiring an additional 213,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.