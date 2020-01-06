Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities lowered shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of INSG opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.78. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.