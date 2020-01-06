Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,083 ($14.25) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($199.45).

On Thursday, October 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £148.07 ($194.78).

III traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,087 ($14.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,076.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

